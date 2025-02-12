McAllen police arrest 2 men in connection with credit card abuse investigation, third suspect still at large

Two men were arrested in connection with a credit card abuse investigation according to the McAllen Police Department.

The suspects are “associates” of a third individual police are looking for, department spokesperson Sgt. John Saenz said.

Mauricio Rodriguez and Julio Fonts-Portal were arrested on charges of credit card abuse and engaging in organized criminal activity on Feb. 5 and 6, respectively, Saenz confirmed to Channel 5 News.

Rodriguez’s bond was set at $10,000, while Fonts-Portal’s bond was set at $20,000.

On Monday, police said they were looking for Amaury Carralero Rodriguez. A news release said he is suspected to have fraudulently obtained and used credit card information in collaborated efforts with others.

The alleged credit card abuse happened across several locations in McAllen in December 2024, police said.

"There is a method in which this group has fraudulently collected financial information — specifically credit card information — and use that credit card information to obtain product for their financial benefit,” Saenz said.

Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic male weighing about 160 pounds, about 5’ 3” in height, has black hair and brown eyes, and a last known address in Edinburg.

Those with any information on Amaury Carralero Rodriguez’s location are urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.