McAllen police search for second suspect wanted in aggravated robbery investigation
McAllen police are searching for a second suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery.
According to a news release, 24-year-old Mariano Felix Carranza is accused of robbing an individual, who was walking along the roadway, at gunpoint on July 17 at the 2800 block of Redwood Avenue.
Carranza is one of two suspects accused in the robbery. McAllen police are still searching for Luis Leonardo Gonzalez, according to the news release.
The news release said Carranza is described as having a height of 5'10, weighing approximately 220 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Edinburg.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
