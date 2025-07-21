x

McAllen police seeking armed robbery suspect

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the 20-year-old suspect accused of robbing someone at gunpoint, according to a news release. 

Luis Leonardo Gonzalez was identified in a Monday news release as the suspect who stole from a victim at gunpoint at the 2800 block of Redwood Avenue on July 17.

Gonzalez is described as having a height of 5’6, weighing 150 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address is in Donna, the release added.

Those with any information regarding Gonzalez’s location are urged to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.

