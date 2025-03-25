McAllen police search for suspect wanted in multiple thefts
McAllen police are searching for a man, identified as 35-year-old Antonio Ramirez Jr., who is wanted in connection with multiple home improvement retail thefts, according to a news release.
The thefts occurred on January 7 and February 15 from home improvement retail stores in McAllen. Reported stolen items are various home improvement or construct items, according to the news release.
The news release said Ramirez has two arrest warrants for theft. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5'06 in height, 185 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and has a last known address in Mission.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
