McAllen police search for woman accused of buying a car with false information

Photo of Jayevia Danae Foreman. (Courtesy of the McAllen Police Department)

The McAllen Police Department is searching for a woman who is accused of theft by deception of a vehicle.

Jayevia Danae Foreman, 20, presented personal documents under false pretense to finance and purchase a 2026 Chevrolet Trax, according to a news release.

The news release said the theft occurred at a business on the 800 block of Business Highway 83. The Chevrolet has since been recovered by the business, but Foreman has not been located.

Probable cause has been established and a warrant of arrest has been issued for Foreman, according to the news release.

Foreman is described as approximately 5'0 in height, 155 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. Her last known address is in Caddo Mills, Texas.

Anyone with any information on Foreman's whereabouts is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.