McAllen police seeking suspect wanted on indecency with a child charge

Rodney Alan Flores. Photo credit: McAllen Police Department

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused of engaging in sexual contact with a child, according to a news release.

Rodney Alan Flores, 39, is wanted on a charge of indecency with a child in connection with an offense that was reported to police on May 27.

The alleged assault happened at the 2500 block of Whitewing Avenue, according to the news release.

Flores is described as a man weighing about 300 pounds, have a height of over 6 feet, black hair and brown eyes.

He may be driving a black Chrysler 200, the release added.

Anyone with any information regarding Rodney Alan Flores’ location are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687- 8477.