McAllen Postpones Events Due to Coronavirus

MCALLEN - City leaders are postponing events at the Convention Center and Performing Arts Center due to the coronavirus.

These are the events impacted:

Beautiful: A Carole King Musical, 2020 RGV Homeshow, Celtic Angels, Monarch Celebration Festival, Valley Symphony Orchestra Concert V, Peppa Pig Live

If you have tickets, you are asked to hang on to them until new dates are announced.