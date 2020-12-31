McAllen Recycling Center expands Christmas tree drop off area

The McAllen Recycling Center has expanded their Christmas tree drop off area for anyone in the Rio Grande Valley to stop by.

Marco Ortiz, the McAllen Recycling Center Coordinator said residents can stop by throughout the day to place their tree in the proper area.

"So all the Christmas trees that are brought here all the organic ones that are actual Christmas trees, we can recycle them here in our center," Ortiz said.

The McAllen Recycling Center located on 4101 North Bentsen Road on the Corner of Nolana and Bentsen.

