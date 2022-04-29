McAllen's Nixon Gets Final Out in Texas win over UTRGV

EDINBURG - Valley native Aaron Nixon, now pitching for the Texas Longhorns wasn't sure he'd end up in the game on Tuesday as the Longhorns visited UTRGV for a non-conference match-up in Edinburg. Nixon pitched on Sunday for the Horns and likely would only come in for a single out late in the game.

With Texas up 7-2 in the final inning and needing only one out, Texas skipper David Pierce inserted the former Bulldog into the game with loud sections of the crowd that was remaining chanting his name.

Nixon was able to pick up the final out as the Longhorns handed UTRGV the loss. It had been 51 years since Texas' last trip to Edinburg.