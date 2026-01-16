McAllen veterinarian offers tips for treat pets who may be carrying Typhus-infected fleas

A McAllen veterinarian said the easiest way to prevent typhus is to avoid fleas.

It comes after a man living near Mercedes said he was diagnosed with the disease that causes constant itching and body aches.

The man, Andres Martinez, said he’s had symptoms for two years and believes the infection is due to an ongoing flea infestation around his home from stray dogs.

Typhus is also carried by rats, opossums, and cats. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, in 2023 Hidalgo County saw 98 typhus infections.

While animals can’t get the disease, they can carry the fleas that are infected with it.

Cody Robles with YMR Veterinary Services said the best advice to pet owners is to treat animals for fleas. Pet owners have multiple treatment options.

“There's a lot of topicals, and then there's also a lot of oral administration type medications that we can use, “Robles said. “All are pretty effective, even if you have a pet that is very sensitive to these types of medications. There's even collars that we can use so that way they don't have to undergo these types of medications."

Veterinarians also recommend treating the environment around the home, including using pet-safe sprays in yards, to help reduce flea populations.

