Mercedes man's typhus diagnosis prompts stray dog concern

A man living north of Mercedes believes stray dogs are making him sick after his doctor said he has a Typhus infection.

After two years of symptoms, Andres Martinez says he didn't know what was causing constant itching and body aches.

On Thursday, Martinez's doctor broke the news to him — he has typhus, an infection caused by fleas.

"I always mowed the lawn really nicely and neatly, and now you go outside, and you get covered in fleas," Martinez said.

Martinez lives in Indian Hills with his wife and dog. He says the doctor told him his infection is due to an ongoing flea infestation inside and around his home.

He says he takes steps to control the fleas in his own home, but worries about the stray dogs in his neighborhood.

Channel 5 News cameras captured what Martinez sees, stray dogs everywhere in Indian Hills.

Typhus is a flea-borne illness carried by rats, opossums, cats and dogs. According to the Department of State Health Services, in 2023 Hidalgo County saw 98 typhus infections.

State data between 2008 and 2023 shows Hidalgo County saw nearly 1,400 cases. That number made up 20 percent of the total cases reported across the entire state during that same time frame.

Channel 5 News reached out the Hidalgo County health department. They said they will follow state protocols once they receive the report, as of now they have not received confirmation of Martinez's case.

They remind people to report stray animals and environmental concerns.

For now, Martinez is asking people to tie up their dogs and keep them from roaming.

