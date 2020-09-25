McHi's Chris Bernal to Play at Fenway Park Friday

BOSTON - McAllen High catcher Chris Bernal is taking his talents to Boston's legendary Fenway Park when he participates in the Future Star Series where he will be a part of the National roster taking on the World team for several games.

Bernal will play three games in two days. On Friday the showcase event will have two games at Fenway Park in Boston and on Saturday the teams will play a single game in Manchester, New Hampshire. First pitch on Friday will be at 12:20 PM ET. All games will be streamed by FloSports.