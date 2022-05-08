Melissa Lucio supporters call on taxpayers to oppose county resources for new trial
Supporters of Melissa Lucio launched a new approach outside the federal courthouse in Brownsville on Saturday.
Supporters are calling on taxpayers to oppose spending county resources on a new trial for Lucio, saying the county can't win it.
"We're asking Cameron County to stop wasting our tax dollars and free Melissa Lucio now," one supporter said.
Lucio's execution was delayed by a state appeals court late last month.
Lucio remains on death row following the murder conviction for the death of her 2-year-old daughter.
Prosecutors say she beat the girl to death.
Lucio, her legal team and supporters say the child died after a fall down a flight of stairs.
