Mercedes ISD employee accused of having an improper relationship with a student

Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A Mercedes Independent School District employee has been accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

Frank Omar Fuentes, 53, was booked into Hidalgo County jail Tuesday on a $10,000 bond. He was released Wednesday morning, according to jail records.

An attorney representing Fuentes wasn’t immediately available for comment.

In a statement, Mercedes ISD Superintendent Carolyn A. Mendiola said “due to the sensitivity of this investigation, the district cannot comment on the current allegations against a school employee.”

Read the district’s entire statement below:

“The safety and security of Mercedes ISD students and staff is the District’s top priority. All matters dealing with students and personnel at Mercedes ISD are taken seriously, with respect to privacy, and addressed in accordance with law and policies. Upon notice of employee misconduct, administration immediately works with law enforcement and other appropriate agencies to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted. Due to the sensitivity of this investigation, the district cannot comment on the current allegations against a school employee.

Respectfully,

Carolyn A. Mendiola

Superintendent of Schools"