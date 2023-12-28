Mercedes teen accused of killing stepfather released from custody

A 14-year-old Mercedes teen who is accused of killing his stepfather has been released.

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Enrique Longoria said the teen was released to his mother's custody.

The incident occurred on Dec. 22 at the 3700 block of Devon Street during a domestic dispute.

RELATED STORY: Sheriff's office: Mercedes teen accused of killing stepfather following 'domestic dispute'

The teen said he feared his stepfather, 38-year-old Christian Trevino, was going to assault his mother.

Responding deputies with the sheriff's office said they found Trevino with a gunshot wound to the chest. Trevino was airlifted to a hospital, where he died.