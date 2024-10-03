Mes de la Herencia Hispana: Tradición de los raspados
Noticias RGV continúa celebrando el Mes de la Herencia Hispana y en el siguiente segmento presentamos las raspas, un postre tradicional de México y todo Latinoamérica.
Jose Torres, propietario de "Xquinkles Snacks" y Diego Escalante, de 'Weritos Snacks" en McAllen, nos enseñan cómo se prepara algunos de los raspados y antojitos más codiciados del Valle.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
