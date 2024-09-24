Mexican president to unveil memorial statue near Gateway bridge in Matamoros

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is drawing a huge crowd to the Mexican side of the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, located in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas.

Obrador is visiting the area Monday to unveil a statue near the bridge.

The statue is of 19th century figure Catarino Garza, a former Brownsville resident who was born in Matamoros.

Garza led a band of fighters from South Texas across the border as part of the Mexican Revolution against Porfirio Diaz in 1891.

Since Friday, the bridge has been closed to the public on both sides as Mexican officials prepare for Obrador’s visit.

The Gateway International Bridge is expected to reopen to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 24.