Mexico president vows thorough investigation into the killing of 6 civilians by soldiers

FILE - Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during a joint press conference with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney at the National Palace in Mexico City, Sept. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum vowed a thorough investigation Wednesday into the killing of six civilians by soldiers a day earlier in the northern border state of Tamaulipas.

The Mexican army reported late Tuesday that some of its soldiers on patrol on the highway connecting Ciudad Mante and Tampico fired on a vehicle that had tried to ram them. Five people died at the scene and one more died later at the hospital. Two others were injured.

The army's statement did not say if the vehicle's occupants were armed.

On Wednesday, Sheinbaum was asked about the incident during her morning news briefing and said that "the use of firearms has to be rational. There is a law that establishes under what conditions."

The army said Tuesday that the soldiers involved were relieved of their duties and were presented to the Attorney General's Office, which is investigating in parallel with the military justice system.

A number of criminal organizations operate in Tamaulipas, which shares a long border with Texas.

____

