Mission CISD introduces first-ever high school conjunto band

Mission High School has a new musical group. They are known as Grupo Invicto, and they are Mission High School's first conjunto band.

Some of the band members are as young as 14 years old, and the sky's the limit for them. This high school program is new for Mission Consolidated Independent School District, and students are learning to perfect their craft for Grupo Invicto.

The kids have access to instruments and professional lighting, which gives them that real world experience when it comes to performing onstage. Most students already came into the program knowing how to play instruments.

There are several conjunto programs throughout Mission CISD middle schools.

While this program just started this year, it has already taken off, letting students like Eduardo Leal see this as a potential career.

"I see myself playing in my band with my friends, playing a lot of songs. Hopefully making it as a musician and being one of the great ones," Leal said.

The conjunto group is getting ready to compete in April. The district is working on putting together more dates, so the community can see the group perform live.