Mission CISD nurses receive life-saving training

Mission Consolidated Independent School District nurses are getting more training to help save lives.

Elia Flores has been a nurse at Bryan Elementary for 13 years. She says she's been on high alert ever since the deadly school shooting in Uvalde.

"I'm constantly looking out for people that don't belong in the scene at school,” Flores said. “They don't have a pass; they don't have a nametag. Then right away you need to question that."

Flores was one of nine nurses who participated in Tuesday’s training. Nurses learned how to get potential victims ready to be moved to an ambulance for treatment at a hospital.

Flores says time is of the essence when it comes to saving the life of a patient.

"A lot of the loss of life in events such as a mass shooting is due to blood loss," Flores said.

Nurses also practiced responding to a school bus crash, working together to pull crash victims out of the wreckage.

“We're trying to teach them the different methods of actually transporting those patients to different areas," said Daniel Tuttle with DHR Health.

The training was provided in partnership with DHR Health and CPR Plus. Tuttle says the training is necessary to achieve the best outcome.

"They can actually move a patient quickly without creating too much of a further injury to the patient,” Tuttle said. “Ultimately, the goal is to make sure that patient gets from point A to point B alive."

All those who participated in the training will be certified in pre-hospital trauma life support. The training is mandatory for all school nurses in the district and is being paid for by the district.

In addition to the nurses, athletic trainers and security personnel for all campuses will also go through this training.

Security training for teachers will happen over the summer.