Mission CISD offers homework helpline for students and parents

Mission CISD is offering a helpline for students and parents who need assistance with homework and virtual learning.

Ashley Cebillo, a Mission Consolidated Independent School District instructional helpline employee, said parents and students will call for either help on homework or technical issues.

"A lot of helping students sign in to their programs, figure out Google classroom and we've had a couple of homework questions so for those who've already had assignments given to them by their teachers we'll walk them through it," Cebillo said.

