Mission city leaders discuss future of Cimarron Golf Course
Mission city leaders are discussing the future of the Cimarron Golf Course.
The golf course closed three years ago, and the city and the Economic Development Corporation bought the property earlier this year.
"At this time, the Mission Economic Development Corporation is overseeing all aspects of the Cimarron Golf Course transition, including renovations and marketing efforts," city spokesperson Sydney Hernandez said in a statement.
The plan is to sell the golf course and operate it as a private county club. Council members will discuss the golf course with an attorney behind closed doors.
