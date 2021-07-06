Mission family searching for missing 16-year-old girl

A Mission family continues to search for their missing 16-year-old family member who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Saturday.

Gloria Mayssa Davis Alvarez, 16, was last seen taking off from her home on Doffing Road.

Sunday was set to be the first Independence Day Mayssa and her mother celebrated in America. Recently immigrating from Honduras due to the threat of violence against her family, Mayssa's mother says her daughter was looking forward to the future.

"She was cheerful,” Mayssa’s mother said in Spanish. “She was happy to be here. She felt good here."

Mayssa was an average teen, thinking about what comes after high school.

"She told me she wanted to study to become a veterinarian,” Mayssa’s mother said. And she loved make up."

But on Saturday without warning, Mayssa left her Mission home.

"Everything was normal,“ Mayssa’s mother said. “Then I tried to call her, ‘Mayssa, where are you? Mayssa where are you?’ She wasn't here. She wasn't here."

Mayssa’s uncle, Harry Reyes, says they searched the area right away. It was all hands on deck, walking and knocking on doors from their home south towards Mile 3 Road.

Neighbors and business owners told Mayssa’s family that they had spotted the girl walking earlier. But, once the family finished walking the half mile, they ran into a road block. When her family finally made it to Mile 3 Road to ask business owners if they had seen her, surveillance video from a drive-thru convenience store shows that Mayssa never made it that far.

Still new to the country with no friends, Mayssa’s family is worried.

"It can be a scary place out there, given you don't know the area,” Reyes said. “You're not familiarized with the language or the culture. We just ask everyone as a community to come together so we can locate this missing child."

Mayssa's family says they have filed a missing person’s report with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Channel 5 News reached out to the sheriff’s office on Monday to see what the next steps are in a case like this. We'll let you know when they get back to us.