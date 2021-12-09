Mission man found guilty of sexually abusing a child

A Mission man was found guilty on charges of sexually abusing a family member over the course of three years.

Enrique Moreno Sanchez, 69, was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony; six counts of indecency with a child sexual contact, a second-degree felony; and six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, according to a Thursday news release from the office of Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr.

Sentencing is set for Friday, Dec. 10. At that time, Sanchez faces 99 years in prison for count one, 20 years each for counts two through seven and 99 years each for counts eight through 13.

Prosecutors say Sanchez abused an extended family member when the victim was six years old, and continued to abuse the child for three years.

The case was prosecuted by Special Crimes Division Chief Hope Palacios and Special Crimes Division Assistant District Attorney Laura Rodriguez, with the assistance of other agencies, according to the release.

Those suspecting child abuse are urged to report it by calling 1-800-252-5400.