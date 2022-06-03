Mission man sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child

A Mission man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Julio Caesar Pena, 54, pleaded guilty on May 31.

The victim, who is an extended family member of Pena, was six years old when the abuse happened, according to the news release from Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

“It is up to all of us to protect our children and report suspected child abuse,” Criminal District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. said. “I commend Chief Hope Palacios and our staff for obtaining a guilty plea and ensuring this suspect will never commit such a heinous act again.”

The case was prosecuted by Special Crimes Division Chief Hope Palacios with assistance by the Mission police Department, Children’s Advocacy Center of Hidalgo and Starr Counties and the Texas Department of Family and Protection Services.