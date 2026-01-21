Suspects in custody after Mission kidnapping leads to officer-involved shooting

A Mission police officer was injured while responding to a kidnapping, according to Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres.

A suspect in the kidnapping was hospitalized after police officers returned fire, Torres said.

According to Torres, Mission police officers were dispatched to the IBC Bank on 121 S. Shary Road shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday in response to a kidnapping in progress.

Responding officers encountered two suspects in a white car, one of whom opened fire and injured the unidentified police officer, Torres said.

Officers returned fire and struck one of the suspects. Torres said the suspect was hospitalized and his condition wasn’t immediately available.

According to Torres, the officer suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police declined to provide details of the injuries.

“Everyone’s OK and there’s no further threat to public safety at this time,” Torres said.

Details of the kidnapping were not provided. Police added that both suspects are in custody.

The Mission Police Department will be investigating the kidnapping, while the Texas Rangers investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Police said Shary Road from Victoria Road to Ruby Red Boulevard will be closed for the next several hours as the Texas Rangers conduct their investigation.