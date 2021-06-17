Mission teacher charged with inappropriate relationship with student
On Wednesday, the Mission Police charged 31-year-old Mario Delgado Junior for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a female student at the Juan Diego Academy.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the relationship between Delgado and the student was ongoing for more than a year.
Officials said a 16-year-old student alerted a school counselor in May.
Mission Police said Delgado is no longer employed at the academy and is currently behind bars.
