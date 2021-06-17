Mission teacher charged with inappropriate relationship with student

On Wednesday, the Mission Police charged 31-year-old Mario Delgado Junior for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a female student at the Juan Diego Academy.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the relationship between Delgado and the student was ongoing for more than a year.

Officials said a 16-year-old student alerted a school counselor in May.

Mission Police said Delgado is no longer employed at the academy and is currently behind bars.