Mission to host two community vaccine clinics Wednesday, Saturday

The city of Mission will host two COVID-19 community vaccine clinics on Wednesday, April 21, and Saturday, April 24, at the Mission Event Center located at 2425 Ruby Red Boulevard.

Wednesday’s Vaccination Clinic - First Dose Only:

On Wednesday, April 21, the Hidalgo County Health Department will administer first dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Mission Event Center. The vaccines will be on a first-come, first-serve basis; pre-registration is not required.

Saturday’s Vaccination Clinic - First and Second Dose:

On Saturday, April 24the Hidalgo County Health Department will administer first and second dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Mission Event Center.

Officials said residents who missed their second dose of the Moderna vaccine and are still within the 42-day window from the date they received their first dose can receive a second dose at Saturday’s clinic. The Hidalgo County Health Department will administer a second-dose vaccine to anyone who qualifies, regardless of where the first dose was administered.

The first and second-dose vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis; pre-registration is not required.

Officials ask vaccine recipients to download and print the vaccine fact sheets and fill out the registration forms.

The COVID-19 pre-screening form and fact sheet for recipients must be filled out and brought to the appointment.

The forms are available in English and Spanish; click here to download them.

The mass vaccination event is a join effort by Hidalgo County, the Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office, the city of Mission, Mission Consolidated Independent School District and Sharyland Independent School District.