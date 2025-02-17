x

Monday, Feb. 17, 2025: Chilly start to the day with highs in the 70s

Monday, Feb. 17, 2025: Chilly start to the day with highs in the 70s
9 hours 13 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, February 17 2025 Feb 17, 2025 February 17, 2025 11:16 AM February 17, 2025 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days