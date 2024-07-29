x

Monday, July 29, 2024: Breezy and hot, temps in the 90s

Monday, July 29, 2024: Breezy and hot, temps in the 90s
9 hours 10 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, July 29 2024 Jul 29, 2024 July 29, 2024 10:05 AM July 29, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days