Monday, Nov. 11, 2024: Foggy morning, sunny rest of the day
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Ultrasound device treating chronic pain
-
Pharr motor sports shop calling for ATV/UTV safety ahead of the holidays
-
Pharr motor sports shop calling for ATV/UTV safety ahead of the holidays
-
Brownsville teens raising funds for mental health patients
-
Harlingen woman celebrates 100th birthday