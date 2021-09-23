Money available for homeowners who suffered flood damage

Representatives from the Texas General Land Office are urging people to apply to the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement Program to receive reimbursement for damages caused by heavy flooding.

The federally funded state program is designed to help homeowners from Hidalgo, Cameron, and Willacy Counties that were affected by significant rain events between June 18 through 21 of 2018 and June 24 and 25 of 2019.

The program provides aid for repairs. Qualifying residents could be reimbursed up to $50,000 for certain out-of-pocket expenses and may even help repay SBA loans.

For more information, click here to visit the Texas General Land Office online.