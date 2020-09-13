Montas expected to start for the Athletics against Rangers
By The
Associated Press
Oakland Athletics (29-16, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (16-30, fifth in the AL West)
Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Oakland: Frankie Montas (3-3, 5.74 ERA) Texas: Lance Lynn (5-2, 2.52 ERA)
LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Oakland will face off on Sunday.
The Rangers are 10-18 against AL West teams. Texas' team on-base percentage of .290 is last in the American League. Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with an OBP of .363.
The Athletics are 23-10 against the rest of their division. The Oakland pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.56, Mike Fiers leads the staff with a mark of 5.06.
TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with nine home runs and is slugging .425.
Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 38 RBIs and is batting .205.
INJURIES: Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joely Rodriguez: (left hamstring), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Shin-Soo Choo: (right hand), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Elvis Andrus: (back), Jose Trevino: (wrist).
Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Matt Chapman: (hip).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
