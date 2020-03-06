Montreal has first road game of season against FC Dallas

By The Associated Press



Montreal Impact (1-0-0, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Dallas (1-0-0, third in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal plays its first road game of the season against FC Dallas.

FC Dallas finished 13-12-9 overall and 10-1-6 at home a season ago. FC Dallas scored 57 goals last season, averaging 1.6 per game.

The Impact went 12-17-5 overall during the 2019 season while going 8-6-3 on the road. Montreal averaged 1.4 goals on 3.2 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Bryan Acosta (injured), Brandon Servania (injured).

Montreal: Rudy Camacho (injured), Jukka Raitala (injured), Clement Bayiha (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.