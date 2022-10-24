More poll watchers expected at voting sites

Senate bill one went into effect at the beginning of the year, and this is the first major election, some of those changes will be implemented.

One of the big changes is that voters can expect to see more poll watchers at the polling locations. Their main goal is to make sure everything runs smoothly and all the rules are being followed by voters.

"They're not there to coach, they're not there to advise," Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said. "Really, they're just there to observe what's happening at a polling place."

"There have been concerns expressed that someone may accuse them of interfering with a poll watcher or that they violated the code, and they're subject to either civil penalties or criminal penalties," Garza said.

If a poll watcher sees anything out of the ordinary, it could result in legal trouble for the person caught breaking any of the rules.

Cameron County polling sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To see a list of polling locations, click here.