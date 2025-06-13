More than 8,000 Valley residents still without power following severe weather

Crews from Magic Valley Co-op and AEP Texas are working to restore power to Rio Grande Valley residents following Thursday's severe weather.

In a post on X, AEP said as of 9:45 a.m. Friday, approximately 3,350 customers are without power, a decrease from the 30,500 customers who were without power Thursday night.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY - At 9:45 a.m. Friday, approximately 3,350 customers in the Rio Grande Valley remain without power after severe weather moved though the area Thursday evening, down from a peak of approximately 30,500 customer outages late Thursday night. Crews continue to… pic.twitter.com/kiO2qIOV2d — AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) June 13, 2025

AEP said the areas with the largest groups of customer outages are north Edinburg, with approximately 720 outages, and the Weslaco area, with approximately 2,200 outages.

AEP crews continue to restore service and additional crews from other areas in the AEP Texas territory are in transit to assist with restoration work.

AEP customers can report outages here.

Magic Valley Co-op is reporting more than 5,000 customers without power; the majority of the outages in Hidalgo County.

In a Facebook post, Magic Valley said crews are working to restore power. Major power lines, known as feeders, were knocked down during Thursday's storm and are impacting many customers. They urge residents to stay clear of power lines and always assume they're energized and dangerous.

Magic Valley customers can report outages here.

The city of McAllen has announced a road closure requested by McAllen police due to downed wires.

According to a news release, Sprague Road, between 10th Street and Bicentennial Boulevard, is closed. For more information, call 956-681-2000.

To view the McAllen road closure map, click here.