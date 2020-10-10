Multimillion dollar "Main Street Project" is in the works for the City of Palmview

The City of Palmview announced the details of the new "Main Street Project" in a press conference on Friday.

This new project is set to bring more businesses, jobs and and an urgent care facility for residents. This is also an opportunity for economic growth and to keep up with it's growing population.

Palmview City Councilman Joel Garcia said this project is in an effort to make Palmview a place where people want to live and work in.

"Palmview's always been, I guess you could consider it a bedroom city you know sleep here, live here and go work somewhere else. We're trying to change that," Garcia said. "We're trying to bring in the businesses, we're trying to bring in the jobs, we're trying to bring in the places where people could go shop, people could go dine."

Palmview City Manager Michael Leo said the property was acquired for $1.4 million and another $1 million will be spent on infrastructure. The total cost of this project, however is still unknown.

