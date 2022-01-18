Multiple Agencies Investigating Shooting from Mexican Side in Starr Co.
ROMA – Law enforcement officers are investigating a shooting originating from the Mexican side in Starr County.
The incident happened Tuesday after 3 p.m. about four to five miles south of Roma city limits.
A Border Patrol press release issued out this afternoon states individuals shot at contractors hired by the state government to eradicate Carrizo cane along the Rio Grande.
Multiple agencies, including the Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife and Border Patrol are assisting in the investigation.
No injuries were reported and the workers were safely removed from the area.
DPS is investigating.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: Keeping your air at home clean during winter
-
New Texas support network aims to end officer suicides
-
Mail-in ballot applications being rejected in Cameron, Hidalgo counties
-
Valley residents reflect on voting rights during Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
-
Former Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio dies