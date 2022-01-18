Multiple Agencies Investigating Shooting from Mexican Side in Starr Co.

ROMA – Law enforcement officers are investigating a shooting originating from the Mexican side in Starr County.

The incident happened Tuesday after 3 p.m. about four to five miles south of Roma city limits.

A Border Patrol press release issued out this afternoon states individuals shot at contractors hired by the state government to eradicate Carrizo cane along the Rio Grande.

Multiple agencies, including the Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife and Border Patrol are assisting in the investigation.

No injuries were reported and the workers were safely removed from the area.

DPS is investigating.