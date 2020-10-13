Nashville SC faces Houston on defensive hot streak

By The

Associated Press



Nashville SC (4-6-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (4-6-7, ninth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC plays the Houston Dynamo on a defensive hot streak. Nashville SC has allowed just eight goals over the past 10 games.

The Dynamo are 3-1-3 in home games. Houston is 2-0-1 when it scores a pair of goals.

Nashville SC is 1-5-3 on the road. Nashville SC is last in the Eastern Conference with 12 goals. Daniel Rios leads the team with two.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darwin Quintero leads Houston with five goals. Ariel Lassiter has two goals over the last 10 games for the Dynamo.

Dax McCarty has one goal and three assists for Nashville SC this year. Rios has two goals over the past 10 games for Nashville SC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Houston: 3-4-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.6 assists, five shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Nashville SC: 3-2-5, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.5 shots on goal and four corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Mauro Manotas, Michael Salazar (injured).

Nashville SC: Dominique Badji (injured), David Accam (injured), Anibal Godoy (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured), Daniel Rios (injured), Ken Tribbett (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.