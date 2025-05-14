New Brownsville survey seeks input on public transportation
Brownsville city leaders want to improve public transportation, and they want the input from those who ride city buses.
A survey is currently open about micro-transit. It allows riders to book a ride in real time using a mobile app, website or phone.
The city says the survey results will be used to see where upgrades are needed.
More News
News Video
-
Veterans receive designated parking spots in Hidalgo County universities and colleges
-
Consumer Reports: How to detox your kitchen
-
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 commissioner discusses need for upcoming emergency service district
-
Progreso police seeking suspect wanted on aggravated sexual assault of a minor...
-
Land being cleared for new Amazon delivery station in Brownsville
Sports Video
-
Weslaco's Sadie Romero signs to Our Lady of the Lake University Track...
-
Edinburg Vela softball celebrates three players signing to play in college
-
RGV high school baseball regional semifinal previews: Sharyland Rattlers
-
Easton Moomau hits grand slam in UTRGV's win in regular season finale
-
SJA's Carmina Tijerina signs with UTRGV Volleyball