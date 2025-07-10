New communication board for kids with disabilities unveiled at Mission park
Big news for kids with disabilities.
On Thursday, Leadership Mission Class 41 announced a new communication board at Bannworth Park. The board has 72 pictures and phrases in English and in Spanish.
Mission Class 41 says it'll help kids with verbal or visual impairments communicate.
"They can say how they're feeling, they can say what they want, they can also just say hello," Leadership Mission Class 41 Secretary Jessica Trevino said.
Trevino says the communication board acknowledges people in the community with different abilities.
More News
News Video
-
New communication board for kids with disabilities unveiled at Mission park
-
Concert featuring big names in norteño music to be held at Bert...
-
Former Edcouch city manager sentenced in bribery investigation
-
Pharr EDC donates $21,000 toward Region One teacher certification program
-
McCreery Aviation finance director pleads guilty to $1.2 million mail fraud scheme
Sports Video
-
UTRGV to host 2026 MPSF Swimming & Diving Championships
-
Brownsville little league softball teams at the Texas West State Tournament
-
UTRGV Football announce game times for inaugural season
-
KRGV launching Vaquero Game Day
-
RGV Red Crowns looking to organize new match following forfeited games