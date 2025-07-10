New communication board for kids with disabilities unveiled at Mission park

Big news for kids with disabilities.

On Thursday, Leadership Mission Class 41 announced a new communication board at Bannworth Park. The board has 72 pictures and phrases in English and in Spanish.

Mission Class 41 says it'll help kids with verbal or visual impairments communicate.

"They can say how they're feeling, they can say what they want, they can also just say hello," Leadership Mission Class 41 Secretary Jessica Trevino said.

Trevino says the communication board acknowledges people in the community with different abilities.