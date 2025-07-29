x

New emergency towers placed in Mission parks

New emergency towers placed in Mission parks
6 hours 56 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, July 29 2025 Jul 29, 2025 July 29, 2025 3:51 PM July 29, 2025 in News - Local

Several parks in the city of Mission parks now have new emergency towers to assist the public.

The towers come with a button that people can push to call 911 to receive assistance.

The tower also takes a picture of the caller.

Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres said the towers will help reduce crime in the area.

The towers were paid for through a federal grant.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days