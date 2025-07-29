New emergency towers placed in Mission parks
Several parks in the city of Mission parks now have new emergency towers to assist the public.
The towers come with a button that people can push to call 911 to receive assistance.
The tower also takes a picture of the caller.
Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres said the towers will help reduce crime in the area.
The towers were paid for through a federal grant.
