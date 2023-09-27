x

New insulin inhalant drug to help combat diabetes

Wednesday, September 27 2023
By: Dina Herrera

It's no secret diabetes is a big problem in the Valley. One in three in the area have it, and a growing number of children and teenagers are also being diagnosed.

Dr. Lisa Trevino and Dr. Surya Mulukutla with DHR Health gives information on a new clinical trial that will help combat the disease.

