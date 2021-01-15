New Medicine Helps to Prevent HIV in Those Exposed to the Disease

WESLACO – HIV cases are increasing in the Rio Grande Valley.

A new medicine is aimed at preventing people from contracting the disease.

The Valley Aids Council explains the medication is 100 percent effective in the battle against HIV when taken soon after exposure.

KRGV’s Trason Bragg spoke with a woman who feared she was infected with the disease after becoming a victim of sexual assault.

Oscar Lopez of the Valley Aids Council tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS they recently received a medication known as Post-Exposure Prophylaxis, or PEP.

Though the medicine normally cost thousands, VAC is now offering it for $30 or less thanks to government grants.

Those interested in receiving PEP can call VAC at 956-428-2653.

Watch the video above for the full story.