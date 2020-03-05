New RGV FC Team President Ron Patel Joins Us In Studio
WESLACO - The RGV FC Toros return to HEB Park Sunday as they kick off their fifth season in the USL.
The Toros will host LA Galaxy II in their opener, which begins at 6:30 PM.
New team president Ron Patel stopped by Channel 5 Thursday night to talk with our Joel Villanueva about the upcoming season.
A reminder, you'll be able to watch matches for the Toros and the Houston Dynamo on 5.2 Somos El Valle / Cable Channel 1240 this year.
