New trial date set for Pharr brothers accused of killing stepfather

Two brothers from Pharr accused of killing their stepfather and dumping his body in McAllen will face a jury in the fall.

Christian and Alejandro Treviño have been in custody since the January 2022 assault they are charged with occurred. They appeared in court on Monday and were given a joint October 27 trial date.

The Treviño brothers were previously identified as Mexican nationals, and court records show an ICE hold has been placed on them.

Three previous jury trial dates were rescheduled or canceled prior to the new date.

Christian and Alejandro were 17 and 18 years old when they were arrested in connection with the death of their stepfather, Gabriel Quintanilla. Quintanilla’s body was found in a field in McAllen on Jan. 20, 2022.

READ ABOUT THE INITIAL ARRESTS HERE

According to previous reports, the brothers and a friend identified as Juan Eduardo Melendez attacked Quintanilla after a minor said Quintanilla touched her inappropriately.

The Pharr Police Department confirmed at the time of the arrests that police had a warrant out for Quintanilla on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child for an unrelated case.

According to police, the trio severely beat Quintanilla on three different occasions on the day he died. He was "severely" beaten with brass knuckles and suffered "severe head trauma" before he was dumped in the field he was found in.

Police said Quintanilla may have still been alive when he was dropped off.

RELATED STORY: Legal experts weigh in on Pharr homicide case

Melendez and Christian face charges of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Alejandro faces an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Melendez also faces an October 27 trial date.