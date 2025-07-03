No Refusal initiative kicking off in Hidalgo County for 4th of July holiday

The Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office is partnering with local law enforcement agencies, judges, and medical professionals for a DWI No Refusal Initiative.

As part of the initiative, drivers pulled over across Hidalgo County for suspected drunk driving will take a breathalyzer test or have their blood drawn.

The initiative kicks off ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. It starts on Thursday, July 3 at midnight and ends on Sunday, July 6 at 11:59 p.m.

“And if you refuse to give an alcohol breath sample, we will have personnel, medical personnel and judges available to sign warrants to get a blood draw from you,” Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios said during a Wednesday press conference. “We are here to try to keep our community safe, and the only way we do that is to put extra patrol officers. We're not asking you to not go have a great time on this 4th of July, we're asking you to be responsible to make a plan and to get home safe.”

In a news release, the Texas Department of Public Safety said they’re increasing patrols during the same period as the DWI No Refusal campaign.

“We will be patrolling the entire Rio Grande Valley,” DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Hernandez said. “If you know you're going to be consuming alcohol, make sure that you plan ahead, have someone that is going to take you back to your residence."