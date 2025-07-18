Non-profit organizes voter registration event in McAllen

A group called Village in the Valley organized a voter registration event on Thursday in McAllen.

They had people there answering questions about voting laws in Texas.

"We had, I don't even know, but hundreds of thousands of voters in the Rio Grande Valley that didn't show up to vote in the last election, and we can't, we just don't, want to see that anymore," South Texas Grassroots Coalition of Rio Grande Valley Sarah Barrera said.

The event honored John Lewis, a former congressman from Georgia, who died five years ago. Lewis was also a well known civil rights activist.