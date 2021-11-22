Nonprofit hands out Thanksgiving meals to seniors

People are ramping up their efforts to give back as we get closer to the holiday.

A group of volunteers from a local nonprofit organization are making it their mission to make sure homebound seniors are remembered this holiday with a warm meal.

Inside Mount Olive Worship Center Church, you can smell a warm Thanksgiving meal.

"Six fried turkeys, which are amazing and green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and we also have cornbread," said Village in the Valley cofounder Theresa Gatling.

Gatling’s nonprofit organization is focused on connecting cultures and is working with a group of volunteers and Hidalgo County's AmeriCorps in preparing food for a special group of senior citizens.

"Seniors who are sick. There are some who are just alone, they are not necessarily sick, they don't have a lot of family with them or around them. They are not able to get out on their own," Gatling said.

The organization prepared 100 plates by hand.

"Just to be able to reach into their lives and help them, tell them in a food way that we care,” Gatling said. “That we're thinking about you and you're not alone."

Even 12-year-old Ethan Terry rolled up his sleeves, getting the job done.

"Makes me feel like very good that I'm giving back to the community and helping out people that don't have food," Terry said.

Gatling hopes these meals not only warm the hearts of the seniors receiving them, but inspire others who are able to give back this holiday season.

