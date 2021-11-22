DPS troopers increasing enforcement on roads Thanksgiving week
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety will be out in full-force this Thanksgiving week.
Troopers say they will increase enforcement on the roads starting Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 28.
Troopers will be on the lookout for people not wearing seatbelts, driving while intoxicated, speeding and failing to follow the law.
“This Thanksgiving more people will be out and it’s important to remember it’s up to each one of us to keep the roads safe,” DPS Director Steven McCraw stated in a news release. “DPS will do its part to keep Texas safe by holding people accountable, and we want everyone who may be driving for the holiday to do their part by obeying all traffic laws, so everyone gets to their destinations unharmed.”
DPS advises the following safety tips for drivers this Thanksgiving week:
- • Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
- • Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
- • Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.
- • If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it, so you can keep your eyes on the road.
- • Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.
- • Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
- • On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).
- • Don’t cut in front of large trucks, and try not to brake quickly in front of them. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.
- • If you can Steer It, Clear It: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.
- • Check your vehicle to make sure it’s properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.
- • Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.
- • Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas.
-
