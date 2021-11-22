DPS troopers increasing enforcement on roads Thanksgiving week

Photo credit: MGN Online/ Pixabay / CC BY-SA 2.0 /Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety will be out in full-force this Thanksgiving week.

Troopers say they will increase enforcement on the roads starting Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 28.

Troopers will be on the lookout for people not wearing seatbelts, driving while intoxicated, speeding and failing to follow the law.

“This Thanksgiving more people will be out and it’s important to remember it’s up to each one of us to keep the roads safe,” DPS Director Steven McCraw stated in a news release. “DPS will do its part to keep Texas safe by holding people accountable, and we want everyone who may be driving for the holiday to do their part by obeying all traffic laws, so everyone gets to their destinations unharmed.”

DPS advises the following safety tips for drivers this Thanksgiving week: